Invaders Attack Kramatorsk Community With Drones
He said that at 11:07 p.m., a Molniya-2 combat UAV hit the courtyard of a private house. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The extent of the damage is being assessed.
Then, at 23:35, Russian troops used a Molniya-2 UAV and struck near a high-rise building in one of the city's residential areas. No information about casualties has been received. The facade of the building was damaged, Honcharenko said.
According to him, early in the morning, at 5:35 a.m., a Lancet combat UAV hit a truck in a private sector. There were no casualties.Read also: Man wounded in Nizhyn due to Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders killed one person and wounded six residents of the Donetsk region on October 5.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment