Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Attack Kramatorsk Community With Drones

2025-10-16 05:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Ukrinform.

He said that at 11:07 p.m., a Molniya-2 combat UAV hit the courtyard of a private house. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Then, at 23:35, Russian troops used a Molniya-2 UAV and struck near a high-rise building in one of the city's residential areas. No information about casualties has been received. The facade of the building was damaged, Honcharenko said.

According to him, early in the morning, at 5:35 a.m., a Lancet combat UAV hit a truck in a private sector. There were no casualties.

Read also: Man wounded in Nizhyn due to Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders killed one person and wounded six residents of the Donetsk region on October 5.

