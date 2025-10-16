Duckit, Archloot's Addictive Mini-Game, Upgrades With Telegram Stars Payment System

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ArchLoot, a Web3 game built on interactive NFT mechanics, has upgraded its lightweight mini-game Duckit by integrating Telegram Stars, the payment system native to the Telegram messaging platform. The update allows players to unlock the in-game store, recharge Stars directly, and use them for smooth in-app purchases-lowering barriers to Web3 engagement while strengthening ArchLoot's broader ecosystem.

Duckit: A Lighthearted Yet Addictive Gateway

In Duckit, players take care of a virtual duck by completing daily tasks, earning food and items to increase interaction levels. Designed for short, engaging sessions, the game leverages instant reward loops and light social competition to keep players coming back. Some collectible items can also be used in ArchLoot's main game, creating synergy within the ecosystem.

Seamless Purchases via Telegram Stars

With the Stars system embedded in Telegram, Duckit players can now top up their in-game currency without leaving the app. Stars are used to buy items and upgrades in the Duckit store, offering a frictionless alternative to traditional crypto payments. The approach reduces transaction costs and simplifies the experience for users unfamiliar with blockchain mechanics, helping bridge Web2 and Web3 audiences.

A Strategic Boost for ArchLoot's Ecosystem

The integration reinforces ArchLoot's adaptability amid market volatility. By tapping into Telegram's vast user base, Duckit attracts a broader audience, potentially increasing demand for the AL token. In-game Stars consumption can also be linked to AL rewards, encouraging token circulation and staking.

Duckit's model highlights a growing trend: using casual, fun-first mini-games as entry points to more complex Web3 economies. This“lightweight first” strategy aims to foster organic adoption while diversifying revenue sources beyond NFT trading fees.

About ArchLoot

Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an NFT-based UGC game with loot-style composability and playability. Being influential in BNB Chain, Ethereum, TON and other renowned ecosystems, it provides the first interactive gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness.

Gathering talents from the world's leading gaming publisher, AI projects, and financial elites, the team gathered experienced members and is currently operating across continents.

Official website: