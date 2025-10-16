Duckit, Archloot's Addictive Mini-Game, Upgrades With Telegram Stars Payment System
Duckit: A Lighthearted Yet Addictive Gateway
In Duckit, players take care of a virtual duck by completing daily tasks, earning food and items to increase interaction levels. Designed for short, engaging sessions, the game leverages instant reward loops and light social competition to keep players coming back. Some collectible items can also be used in ArchLoot's main game, creating synergy within the ecosystem.
Seamless Purchases via Telegram Stars
With the Stars system embedded in Telegram, Duckit players can now top up their in-game currency without leaving the app. Stars are used to buy items and upgrades in the Duckit store, offering a frictionless alternative to traditional crypto payments. The approach reduces transaction costs and simplifies the experience for users unfamiliar with blockchain mechanics, helping bridge Web2 and Web3 audiences.
A Strategic Boost for ArchLoot's Ecosystem
The integration reinforces ArchLoot's adaptability amid market volatility. By tapping into Telegram's vast user base, Duckit attracts a broader audience, potentially increasing demand for the AL token. In-game Stars consumption can also be linked to AL rewards, encouraging token circulation and staking.
Duckit's model highlights a growing trend: using casual, fun-first mini-games as entry points to more complex Web3 economies. This“lightweight first” strategy aims to foster organic adoption while diversifying revenue sources beyond NFT trading fees.
About ArchLoot
Launched in 2022, ArchLoot is an NFT-based UGC game with loot-style composability and playability. Being influential in BNB Chain, Ethereum, TON and other renowned ecosystems, it provides the first interactive gameplay in the industry, which fully enables on-chain implementation of upgradeable characters/props NFTs and unleashes its potential for playability and user-generated content robustness.
Gathering talents from the world's leading gaming publisher, AI projects, and financial elites, the team gathered experienced members and is currently operating across continents.
Official website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment