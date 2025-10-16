Air India Negotiating Potential Deal For 300 Jets

Dhaka: Air India is negotiating with Airbus and Boeing to acquire up to 100 wide-body aircraft as part of a broader plan to expand its fleet to nearly 300 aircraft, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday (October 15).

The discussions, which come on top of earlier talks involving around 25-30 wide-body jets and 200 narrow-body aircraft, reflect a significant acceleration in the airline's fleet expansion under Tata Group ownership.

“Air India is exploring a major purchase that could see the airline adding up to 300 aircraft, including a substantial number of wide-body jets,” one source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Airbus declined to comment, stating it does not discuss confidential talks with customers. Representatives from Air India and Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier reports in June indicated Air India was negotiating for some 200 additional narrow-body aircraft, supplementing a landmark order placed last year.

The potential acquisition of wide-body planes aims to enhance Air India's international network and replace ageing aircraft, a move deemed crucial following the tragic crash of a Boeing 787 in June in Ahmedabad, which resulted in 260 fatalities.

While the split between Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the prospective deal has yet to be finalized, sources suggest the order would likely be shared between the two manufacturers.

Details on the number of firm orders versus options remain unclear as discussions continue.

