ELI Expands Capacity With 20 New Therapy Rooms To Support Israel's Children And Their Families
ELI - The Israel Association for Child Protection announced the opening of 20 new therapy rooms across four cities in Israel to meet the unprecedented demand for child protection and therapeutic services.
Meeting a Critical Need in Wartime
Since June 2025, when Iranian missiles directly hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bat Yam, and Yaffo, ELI has experienced a significant influx of trauma cases. With government offices shuttered and schools and afterschool programs closed, children and families had few supportive figures or outside observers to turn to for help. Many families, working fewer hours during wartime, also took the opportunity to address long-standing critical issues for themselves and their children.
The new therapy rooms across Israel with six in Tel Aviv, nine in Ramat Gan, four in Bat Yam, and one in Yaffo (with another planned) are designed as safe, healing environments where traumatized children can begin their recovery journey with qualified professionals. Together, they will enable ELI to provide more than 10,000 additional hours of therapy annually, directly serving hundreds of children in need.
A Surge in Demand
Children who were already in treatment at ELI understandably showed heightened anxiety and required more frequent sessions. Families who began therapy during the war are expected to remain with ELI for long-term care, where the organization's deep expertise in childhood trauma ensures the best outcomes.
“During the war, and the need remains high, the number of children and families in need of help increased significantly. Government offices were closed, so many cases that normally would go to them came to ELI. And of course, as with our initial wartime response, once they start therapy with ELI they will want to stay with us. Since our expertise is children, it is of course best for them to do so,” said Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI Israel Child Protection.
ELI's Legacy of Protecting Children
Founded by Dr. Hanita Zimrin, ELI has been Israel's leading authority in child protection for more than 45 years. Through prevention programs, therapy, intervention, and public awareness initiatives, ELI has helped tens of thousands of children and families break cycles of abuse and heal from the invisible wounds of trauma.
ELI's programs include:
- Crisis Intervention: Immediate therapeutic response for children and families impacted by abuse or violence.
- Therapy and Treatment: Individual and group therapy provided by trained specialists.
- Prevention and Training: Programs in schools and communities to prevent abuse and raise awareness.
- Hotline Support: A national resource for families and professionals seeking urgent help.
Healing for the Future
With the addition of these 20 new therapy rooms, ELI reaffirms its commitment to being Israel's safety net for children in crisis by helping families find resilience and begin the path toward recovery, even during the most challenging times.
About ELI – The Israel Association for Child Protection
Founded in 1979 by the late Dr. Hanita Zimrin, ELI was the first organization in Israel to bring the issue of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse of children to national attention. Today, ELI is recognized by the Israeli government and leading institutions as a national authority in trauma response, family therapy, and abuse prevention.
