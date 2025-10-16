Air India Ahmedabad Crash: Father Of Slain Pilot Moves Supreme Court Seeking Independent Probe
The lawsuit represents a major escalation of protests by the father and a pilots' union against the Indian government's handling of the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade, which came soon after takeoff in the western city of Ahmedabad.
In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Earlier, in a letter to the civil aviation secretary and AAIB Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and therefore was contemplating death.Seeks Probe by ex-SC Judge
The latest plea by Sabharwal seeks an investigation by a panel of aviation experts headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, comes weeks after he raised questions on the government investigation.
Sabharwal said two AAIB officials who visited him had implied that his son, Sumeet Sabharwal, cut the fuel to the plane's engine after take-off.
The government has denied such accusations, calling the investigation "very clean" and "very thorough".
On October 11, the father told the court the investigation team appeared to "predominantly focus on the deceased pilots... while failing to examine or eliminate other more plausible technical and procedural causes," said one of the sources who saw his filing.
It also asked for the government investigation to be closed and handed to a new panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge that includes aviation experts, said the two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The judges have yet to take up the case, which the Supreme Court's website showed on Thursday had been filed jointly by the father and the Federation of Indian Pilots against the government, though it gave no details.
(With inputs from Reuters)
The AAIB, the civil aviation ministry, planemaker Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Sabharwal's father and the pilots' union did not respond to emails seeking comment.The investigation team appeared to predominantly focus on the deceased pilots while failing to examine or eliminate other more plausible technical and procedural causes.
A preliminary AAIB report showed the Boeing Dreamliner's fuel engine switches had almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff just after takeoff.
The cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that Captain Sabharwal had cut the flow of fuel to the engines, a source briefed on U.S. officials' early assessment of evidence in July told Reuters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment