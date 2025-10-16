Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: 'Khalifa' Actor's Net Worth, Luxury Car Collection, Movies

Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his 43rd birthday on October 16. Renowned as an actor, director, and producer, he has earned fame and acclaim in both Malayalam and Bollywood cinema

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his 43rd birthday on October 16. Over the last two decades, he has become a versatile figure in Indian cinema, working successfully as an actor, director, and producer. His acting career began in 2002 with Ranjith Balakrishnan's romantic drama Nandanam. In 2011, he received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Indian Rupee. Prithviraj made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, which became one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema. Apart from Malayalam films, he is known in Bollywood for Aiyyaa (2012) with Rani Mukerji, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Sarzameen (2025) with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is married to Supriya Menon, and they have a daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj.

Prithviraj's financial success spans acting, directing, producing, and playback singing. A September 2024 report, estimated his net worth at around Rs 54 crore. In 2024 alone, he reportedly earned around Rs 250 crore from two films: Adhujivitham: The Got Life (Rs 160 crore) and Guruvayur Ambalandayil (Rs 90 crore). He reportedly charges between Rs 4 crore and Rs 10 crore per film, making him one of the top earners in the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, owning residences in Kochi and Mumbai. His Kochi bungalow is his main home, and he has a property in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, valued at around Rs 17 crore. He also reportedly bought office space for his production company in Mumbai for Rs 30 crore. His car collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G 63 with the '0001' number plate, Range Rover Vogue, Land Rover Defender 110, and Porsche Cayenne. Brand endorsements further boost his wealth and influence.

Prithviraj will team up with Vipin Das for his upcoming film Santhosh Trophy, featuring 60 newcomers. Production is set to begin soon, with Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon jointly producing the film. His last Malayalam release was L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, which came out in March 2025. He shared first glimpse of his movie 'Khalifa' today.