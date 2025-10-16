Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
De De Pyaar De 2 Star Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn To Rakul Preet Singh Check Here

2025-10-16 05:00:59
De De Pyaar De 2 Star Cast Fees: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's romantic-comedy film 'De De Pyaar De 2' will be released in theaters on November 14. So, let's find out how much they were paid to work in this movie

Ajay Devgn will appear as the lead actor in the film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. According to media reports, he received 40 crore rupees for his work in this film.

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the lead actress in the film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. According to media reports, she received 4.5 crore rupees for her role.

Popular actor R. Madhavan will be seen in an important role in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. R. Madhavan charged 9 crore rupees for his work in this film.

Gautami Kapoor will be seen in the role of Madhavan's wife in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. She received a salary of 1 crore rupees for this film.

Jaaved Jaaferi will appear in an important role in the film 'De De Pyaar De 2'. For this, he charged the makers 2-3 crore rupees.

Meezaan Jafri will be seen in a different style in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. He has been paid a hefty amount for this.

