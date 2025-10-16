Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Joramco Signs New Partnership Agreement with World Star Aviation

2025-10-16 04:54:58
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a maintenance agreement with World Star Aviation, World Star Aviation is a leading full-service aircraft and engine lessor focusing on aircraft and aircraft engine investment opportunities.

As part of the agreement, Joramco will carry out heavy base maintenance on various World Star Aviation aircraft, primarily Boeing B737-800F. The scope of work includes C-checks, painting, lease transition, and re-delivery services, with the project scheduled to run over a 10-week period.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “It is a great pleasure to work with World Star Aviation and welcome them as Joramco’s newest partners. This agreement reflects the confidence that leading lessors place in our technical capabilities, skilled workforce, and commitment to delivering high-quality maintenance solutions on time and to the highest standards of safety.”

