'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Mallik Breaks Farrhana Bhatt's Plate After Latter Destroys Neelam Giri's Letter
This leads to a massive showdown when Amaal Mallik smashes Farrhana's plate during dinner, admonishing her with the words,“Have some shame.”
It all begins with Farrhana shredding Neelam's letter. The latter requests not to do it.
After Farrhana shreds the letter, Neelam tears up and tells Kunickaa Sadanand:“Farrhana ne mereko poora tod diya (Farrhana broke me completely today.)”
Farrhana says it's a personal choice whether to shred the letter or not.
Neelam's closest friend in the show Tanya Mittal lashes out at Farrhana and says:“Farrhana kya mila karke (what did you get out of doing this, Farrhana).”
A shocked Kunickaa too asked what's with so much rivalry. Amaal Mallik chimes in that Farrhana has zero regrets.
Baseer tells Farrhana:“There's not even a trace of goodness in you, and yet you want to become captain.”
To which, she replies:“Everyone is trying to be so good.”
The promo was shared on Instagram with the caption:“Neelam ke ghar se aaye letter ko Farhana ne diya phaad, ab iss topic par hoga bahut bada bawaal!”
The next promo was filled with fire as Amaal asked Farrhana:“You are eating after spewing venom. Have some shame man.”
“Later,” says Farrhana.
This annoys Amaal, who asks:“Tell me when?”
“Jab mujhe lagega (when I feel like it),” pat comes the reply from Farrhana.
Amaal rushes toward Farrhana, who is eating, and snatches her plate away, while Kuncikaa tries to intervene.
The promo was captioned:“Amaal ne maare taane aur tod di Farhana ki plate, kya ghar mein hone waala hai bahut bada jhagda?”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment