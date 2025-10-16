403
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza’s children are deprived of education
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Thursday that more than 650,000 children in the Gaza Strip have been unable to attend school for a third consecutive year.
“In Gaza, children are out of school for a third year in a row,” UNRWA said on the US social media platform X. "For nearly 660,000 girls and boys, returning to learning is not only about education, it’s about starting to heal from deep trauma."
As the largest humanitarian organization operating in Gaza, UNRWA emphasized its readiness to provide support for these children. Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA’s director for external relations, stressed that “a priority for UNRWA is the education for children and the resumption of learning for children.”
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have resulted in nearly 68,000 Palestinian deaths in the enclave, predominantly women and children, and have left much of Gaza uninhabitable. The assaults have partially or fully destroyed 97% of the territory’s school buildings, according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
A ceasefire was reached last week between Israel and Hamas, based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The first phase involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with future stages focusing on rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing framework without Hamas.
