Erdogan reassures nation’s backing on Gaza’s peace summit declaration
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday emphasized his country’s steadfast support for a recently signed declaration aimed at establishing peace in Gaza.
Addressing the press after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan stated: “We will fully support the (Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt) declaration through the end, and I believe the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will all take a similar position.”
The statement comes in the wake of a summit held earlier this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi convened over 20 global leaders, including Erdogan, to formalize an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire. Erdogan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the accord, affirming their commitment to both the truce and long-term peace in the region.
On the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan highlighted the necessity of global assistance for Palestinians. “Every effort to ease the burden of the oppressed people of Gaza is valuable to us. It is not anyone’s place or right to belittle this by simply saying ‘they signed a ceasefire’,” he said.
He noted that Türkiye has delivered over 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid and has consistently supported Gaza and the Palestinian cause in international forums, while simultaneously advocating for a ceasefire. Erdogan also confirmed that Türkiye would closely monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
The process of releasing Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons has begun following Hamas’ release of all 20 Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Monday.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in nearly 68,000 Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip, predominantly women and children, leaving much of the territory severely damaged and largely uninhabitable.
