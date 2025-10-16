403
Mexico Updates Storm Death Toll to Sixty-Six
(MENAFN) The official death toll in Mexico has risen to 66 following recent destructive storms, according to authorities on Wednesday.
The regions impacted by the severe weather remain under a declared state of emergency as recovery efforts continue.
Five states, spanning central Mexico and the eastern coastal areas, are still experiencing significant disruption due to the torrential rainfall and widespread flooding that occurred over the weekend.
In addition to the confirmed deaths, officials have reported that 75 individuals remain either missing or unaccounted for.
Among the most devastated areas is the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, which has borne the brunt of the disaster.
Local officials have confirmed 30 fatalities and stated that 18 people are still missing.
The central state of Hidalgo has reported the second-highest number of casualties, with 21 confirmed deaths and 50 people still missing.
In Puebla, authorities have recorded 14 fatalities and seven missing persons. Meanwhile, officials in Queretaro have reported one death related to the storms.
Although San Luis Potosi has not recorded any deaths or missing persons, it has suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and residential areas.
In response to the widespread devastation, the national government has mobilized military forces to support relief operations in affected zones.
Emergency shelters have also been established in the regions most severely hit. According to the Navy, "at least 3,701 people have been evacuated" to safety.
Federal agencies, along with civil organizations, are actively working to provide humanitarian assistance to impacted populations, including "19 isolated communities that remain cut off" due to the storms.
