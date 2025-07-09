Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Store Faces Legal Action After Trademark Violation

2025-07-09 11:18:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A local store found itself in legal trouble after using a globally renowned trademark across products and displays.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court ruled to halt the infringement of a globally renowned trademark in the fashion and e-commerce sector.

This ruling came after a local store was using the trademark without obtaining permission or licensing.

The company that owns the trademark filed a lawsuit that demanded the closure of a store which had used its name and trademark on products, storefronts, advertising materials, and online promotions.

This caused consumers to believe the store was affiliated with the original brand, which operates exclusively online and has no physical stores.

The court ordered an immediate stop on all infringing activities, the removal of the counterfeit trade name from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's records and all commercial registries across the UAE.

It banned the infringing store from using the brand's trademarks in any form, whether in its trade name, online presence, or social media platforms.

The store was also ordered to stop selling any products bearing the infringing trademarks and to remove all related items, signage, and promotional materials.

