Get The Peachy Early 2000S Look With Benefit Cosmetics !

The early 2000s are back - and they're bringing all the glam with them! From low-rise jeans and butterfly clips to dewy peach tones and glossy lips, the Y2K era (short for 'Year 2000') was all about playful confidence and fresh-faced glow. Fast-forward to 2025, and this nostalgic beauty moment is everywhere again - only better. Think luminous skin, shimmer-dusted eyes, and that signature peachy flush... all reimagined with modern formulas and a pore-perfect finish.

And the best part? We have everything you need to create the ultimate Y2K-inspired peachy look - fun, flirty, and fabulously on trend!

Prep Like a 2000s It-Girl

Matte skin was the moment in the early 2000s - Use our Pore Matte Primer, this lightweight primer delivers that smooth, shine-free finish while keeping skin hydrated. It blurs the look of pores, absorbs excess oil, and makes makeup stay put, smudge-proof, and sweat-proof.

Hot Tip: Apply from the center of the face outward for a blurred, shine-free base that lasts all day.

The Flawless Base

Use our POREfessional Foundation for a flawless complexion! Natural-matte, weightless, and buildable - this foundation gives you that smooth, airbrushed finish reminiscent of every early 2000s pop star moment. With rose hip extract and glycerin, it keeps skin soft and balanced.

Hot Tip: Use a damp sponge first, then a brush for that full-on glam finish - perfect for your early 2000s-inspired glow-up.

Peachy Flush, Please!

It's all about that peachy, fresh-faced flush. Start with FloraTint for a floral, smudge-proof tint on cheeks, then add Blossy Blush - a warm apricot powder that blurs and brightens in one sweep.

Hot Tip: Apply blush high on the cheeks and blend toward temples for a lifted glow !







Lock It In

Set everything in place with The POREfessional Power Powder, a featherlight, shine-controlling powder that keeps your makeup flawless from brunch to afterparty.







Brows, but Make It 2000s

When it comes to brows, it's all about that soft, lifted definition. Use Precisely, My Brow Pencil to create natural, hair-like strokes, then clean up and shape with Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer for a polished, 2000s-inspired arch.







Shimmer & Pop Eyes

It's time for those dreamy eyes. In the early 2000s, shimmer ruled - so sweep Glowlala in shade Raya across your lids for a soft, luminous sparkle. Finish with BADgal Blue Mascara to give your lashes that bold, playful pop - full volume, 36-hour wear, and that touch of color every 2000s icon loved.

Hot Tip: Use blue mascara just on lash tips for a fun nod to 2000s glam.







Glossy, Juicy Lips

No early 2000s look is complete without glossy, juicy lips. Layer Benetint in Dark Cherry for a long-lasting, natural tint, then top it with Splash Tint in Honeymooner for that perfect peachy shine. It's smooth, hydrating, and oh-so-addictive.







Set & Go

Use our Porefessional Super Setter, the invisible filter your early 2000s self always dreamed of! This weightless, waterproof setting spray locks makeup in place for up to 16 hours - and the mini version fits perfectly in your tiniest baguette bag!

Hot Tip: Mist before and after makeup for double the staying power and a blurred, flawless finish

With these Benefit Cosmetics must-haves, recreating the early 2000s peachy glow has never been easier (or cuter). Think smooth skin, bright eyes, and glossy lips - a nostalgic nod to the era that's all about confidence, color, and carefree fun! <3







Posted on : Thursday, October 16, 2025 6:43:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

