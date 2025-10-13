Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Xi Reveals USD110M Boost for Global Women's Cause

China’s Xi Reveals USD110M Boost for Global Women's Cause


2025-10-13 03:09:10
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed a comprehensive package of new commitments to advance the global women’s agenda during Monday’s Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing.

Announcing the plan at the event’s opening, Xi pledged that China will contribute an extra $10 million over the next five years to UN Women, reinforcing its support for gender equality on the international stage.

In addition, China will allocate $100 million from its Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund to collaborate with international organizations on projects designed to foster the development of women and girls, Xi stated.

Highlighting specific initiatives, Xi said, “China will support 1,000 ‘small and beautiful’ livelihood projects for women and girls as the priority beneficiaries, and invite 50,000 women to China for exchange and training programs.”

Further, China plans to launch a dedicated center to enhance global women’s capacity-building efforts, through which it will engage with countries and organizations to nurture outstanding female professionals, Xi added.

This multi-faceted strategy reflects China’s intensified focus on empowering women worldwide amid growing global calls for gender equality.

