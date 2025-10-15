MENAFN - GetNews)



"Comprehensive review of 60+ Hall Effect models reveals top picks for gamers, streamers, and tech enthusiasts"HLPlanet has published the definitive 2025 comparison guide to Hall Effect (magnetic switch) keyboards, featuring hands-on testing of 60+ models and expert recommendations by founder Marcus Richardson. The guide highlights top picks across categories-including best budget, lowest latency, wireless, low-profile, and silent options-with standout models like the Nuphy Air75 HE, ATK RS6 (0.16ms latency), and MCHOSE Jet 75 ($59).

October 15, 2025 - As demand surges for ultra-responsive, analog-capable, and wear-resistant input devices, HLPlanet has released the most exhaustive and up-to-date comparison guide to Hall Effect (magnetic switch) keyboards available today - featuring real-world testing of over 60 models across every major brand and price point.

Titled“Keyboards with Hall Effect Switches [GUIDE]”, the article-authored by HLPlanet founder and hardware engineer Marcus Richardson-breaks down the rapidly evolving magnetic keyboard market with technical precision, latency benchmarks, and clear recommendations for every use case.

“Hall Effect isn't just a gimmick anymore - it's the future of competitive gaming and precision input,” said Richardson, who has personally tested 32 magnetic keyboards as of October 2025.“With features like Rapid Trigger, adjustable actuation down to 0.1mm, and zero-contact durability, these keyboards outperform traditional mechanical switches in speed, consistency, and longevity.”

Key Highlights from HLPlanet's 2025 Magnetic Keyboard Comparison Guide:



Top Overall Pick: Nuphy Air75 HE – The only low-profile 75% magnetic keyboard with sub-0.8ms latency, premium build, and excellent software.

Best Budget Option: MCHOSE Jet 75 – Full Hall Effect performance for just $59.

Lowest Latency : ATK RS6 at 0.16ms, followed by MCHOSE Ace 68 (0.3ms) and Womier SK75 TMR (0.5ms).

Best Wireless: Keychron K2 HE and YUNZII RT80 offer reliable 2.4GHz/Bluetooth connectivity without sacrificing core HE features.

Silent Operation: Gamakay TK75HE v2 with proprietary Phoenix Silent Magnetic Switches. Full-Size Excellence: Keychron K4 HE (96%) and SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 lead the large-format category.

The guide also includes:



A complete, sortable table of all 60+ Hall Effect keyboards available as of Q4 2025

Technical comparisons of Gateron, Lekker, Raesha, TTC, and OmniPoint magnetic switches

Explanations of Rapid Trigger, TMR vs. Hall Effect, and why analog input matters in FPS and rhythm games Exclusive discount codes (e.g.,“hlplanet” for Keydous and ATK)

Unlike superficial roundups, HLPlanet's analysis is grounded in engineering insight-measuring polling rates, actuation accuracy, software reliability, and real-world gaming performance in titles like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and osu!.

The guide has already attracted 11.8K+ pageviews since publication and continues to be updated weekly as new models launch.

HLPlanet is an independent tech review site focused on next-generation input devices, including Hall Effect keyboards, magnetic controllers, sim racing gear, and advanced gaming peripherals. Founded in 2023 by Marcus Richardson, HLPlanet combines engineering rigor with practical, user-focused testing to help consumers navigate the fast-changing world of high-performance hardware.