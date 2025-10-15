Ukraine And Bell Helicopter Sign Mou On Aviation Technology Development

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The agreement was signed in Washington during the AUSA 2025 international exhibition, with participation from the Ukrainian delegation, according to the Ministry's press service , as reported by Ukrinform.

At the event, Deputy Minister Vitalii Kindrativ and Bell's Executive Vice President for Strategic Pursuits Jeffrey Schloesser signed the memorandum, which outlines plans to establish production and service facilities in Ukraine aimed at advancing high-tech engineering.

The partnership is expected to help revive Ukraine's domestic helicopter industry. Bell Textron Inc has expressed readiness to develop a local manufacturing base for helicopter assembly, maintenance, and repair.

As part of the initiative, Bell will open a representative office in Ukraine, set up a final assembly and testing center, explore joint venture opportunities with Ukrainian partners, and provide technology transfer and training for Ukrainian engineers and technicians in the United States.

These steps will lay the groundwork for launching licensed helicopter production in Ukraine and building new industrial capacity in the aviation sector.

“For Ukraine, this memorandum marks a step toward developing modern high-tech manufacturing, expanding industrial capabilities, and attracting investment into strategic sectors. We aim to integrate Ukraine into global production chains and innovation partnerships,” Kindrativ stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Bell Helicopter is considering investment in Ukrainian manufacturing.

Bell Textron Inc, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is part of the Textron Corporation. Founded in 1935, Bell is a leading global producer of helicopters, tiltrotors, and aerospace systems used by U.S. and NATO armed forces as well as civilian operators in over 120 countries.

Photo credit: Ministry of Economy