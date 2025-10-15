Mori Building Co., Ltd. Completes Additional Investment In SL Green's One Vanderbilt Avenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that it closed on the sale of a 5.0% interest in One Vanderbilt Avenue to Mori Building Co., Ltd, Japan's leading urban landscape developer. The sale follows Mori's acquisition of an 11.0% interest in the trophy office tower in November 2024. Both investments were completed at a gross valuation of $4.7 billion. After completion of the transaction, SL Green maintains a 55.0% stake in One Vanderbilt Avenue.

“We are honored that Mori Building Company has chosen to expand its stake in the One Vanderbilt Avenue investment,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green Realty Corp .“Their decision is a strong endorsement of the tower's unmatched quality and enduring value. Mori Building Company shares our commitment to investing in iconic global properties, and we are grateful for their confidence in both the asset and our stewardship.”

"We are excited to have an additional stake of the ownership venture of One Vanderbilt Avenue, a modern landmark in Manhattan, and to further our relationship with SL Green, who have long contributed to making New York City an attractive city," said Shingo Tsuji, President and CEO of Mori Building Co., Ltd.

Standing 1,401 feet tall and defining the Midtown skyline, award-winning and internationally recognized One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world's leading finance, technology, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper is 100 percent leased and offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, the highest level of sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal. One Vanderbilt is home to the world-renowned immersive observation experience, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, and two Michelin-starred restaurants from Daniel Boulud.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2025, SL Green held interests in 53 buildings totaling 30.7 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 27.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Mori Building Co., Ltd.

Mori Building is an innovative urban developer based in Tokyo. The company is focused in increasing the magnetic power of cities by creating and nurturing safe, sustainable urban centers, based on its unique Vertical Garden City concept of high-rise, multifunctional developments for business, learning, leisure, and residence in midst of lush greenery. The concept is manifested in the company's many leading-edge projects including Roppongi Hills, Toranomon Hills, and Azabudai Hills in Tokyo, Shanghai World Financial Center and Jakarta MORI Tower. Mori Building is also engaged in real estate leasing, project management, and consultation. Please visit

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

SLG – A&D

PRESS CONTACT

...