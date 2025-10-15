Serve Robotics To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 12
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at serverobotics and a replay will be available at the same location.
Analysts and investors who wish to submit questions to management may send an email to ... by close of business on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed over 100,000 deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.
Contacts
Media
Aduke Thelwell
...
Investor Relations
Sheldon Hanai
...
