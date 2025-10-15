Al Sadd Parts Ways With Spanish Coach Sanchez, Appoints Allegri As Successor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd SC announced on Wednesday the mutual termination of its contract with Spanish head coach Felix Sanchez, ending his tenure with the club's first football team.

In an official statement, the club confirmed that Sanchez will step down, with his assistant Sergio Allegri taking over managerial duties effective immediately. Allegri is set to lead the team in its upcoming league fixture against Umm Salal on Friday at Al Khor Stadium, part of Matchday 7.

Sanchez, who previously coached Qatar's national team to its historic 2019 AFC Asian Cup victory, joined Al Sadd in June 2024 on a two-year deal. He guided the team to a domestic double last season, winning both the Qatar Stars League and the Qatar Cup.

Although his contract was set to run through summer 2026, Al Sadd's recent dip in form prompted the club to seek a change. The reigning champions currently sit seventh in the league table with eight points from six matches, six points behind leaders Al Shamal.

The team has also struggled in the AFC Elite Champions League (West Zone), earning just two points from matches against Iraq's Al-Shorta and the UAE's Sharjah.

At 48, Sanchez's most notable achievement remains Qatar's 2019 Asian Cup triumph, where his side defeated Japan 3-1 in the final. He also led Qatar to the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Following Qatar's group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Sanchez left his post as national team coach and took charge of Ecuador's national team. His stint ended after the 2024 Copa America in the United States, where Ecuador was eliminated in the round of 16 by Argentina on penalties.