Jordan Partakes In Arab Ministerial Council For Water And Agriculture Meetings In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud, who also chairs the Arab Ministerial Council for Water, and Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam inaugurated on Wednesday the third joint ministerial meeting of Arab water and agriculture ministers in Cairo. The meeting, held under the theme "Institutional Coordination and Policy Coherence to Achieve Water and Food Security in the Arab Region," convened on the sidelines of the eighth Cairo Water Week, which runs from Oct. 12 to 16.Abu Soud reviewed the state of water resources in the Arab world, describing it as one of the most challenging globally, with 60 percent of its water sources originating beyond Arab borders. He highlighted the region's exposure to global warming, worsening water scarcity, resource depletion, and regional conflicts that have spurred waves of displacement. He cited UN studies showing that 18 Arab states are below the extreme water poverty line and that 22 are among the world's most water-deprived countries due to upstream measures. Abu Saud warned of the growing threats of drought and desertification resulting from climate change, land degradation, unsustainable agricultural practices, untreated wastewater, and excessive pesticide use.He urged collective action to find solutions and implement joint Arab water initiatives, raise awareness of water conservation, strengthen governance, and expand the role of Arab research institutions in developing solutions. He also called for greater use of renewable energy in desalination projects, improved utilization of local water resources, expanded water harvesting programs, and integration of water, food, and environmental security efforts. Abu Saud emphasized the need to adopt unconventional water resources and develop a joint strategy to ensure Arab water security.He underscored the importance of effective policies that promote integrated management of Arab water resources through sustained coordination in managing surface and shared water basins, digitalizing water institutions, and establishing sound administrative practices. These, he said, should encourage citizens to take part in safeguarding water resources, curb illegal water use, and contribute positively to fulfilling national obligations. He also highlighted the importance of linking food, water, energy, and environmental systems while expanding the use of treated wastewater.Abu Soud stressed the need to set realistic regional goals, such as linking water issues to regional peace and security, improving water demand management, engaging the private sector, and involving local and international organizations to build awareness of the role of individuals and communities in water and energy management. He added that supporting scientific research on Arab water realities, climate variability, and desalination technologies must remain a top priority.He pointed to Jordan's successful experience in community and private sector partnerships to enhance water management, reduce losses, and expand the use of treated water as a sustainable resource. He also highlighted the progress of Jordan's National Water Carrier project to desalinate Red Sea water, improve irrigation efficiency, and promote water awareness at all levels. Abu Saud called for greater regional cooperation among Arab states, reinforcing transparency, accountability, cohesion, and the rule of law in its social, economic, environmental, and political dimensions.The minister expressed his gratitude to Egypt for hosting the Arab Ministerial Council, reaffirming Jordan's commitment to advancing joint Arab water cooperation.For his part, Egyptian Minister Sewilam underlined the interconnectedness of food, water, and environmental challenges, noting that 90 percent of the Arab population suffers from water scarcity. He called for institutional mechanisms that integrate water, food, and agriculture policies, stressing the need to bridge data gaps and develop information systems through joint Arab platforms for data and expertise exchange. Such steps, he said, would support decision-making and enhance investment efficiency.Sewilam emphasized the need to strengthen the resilience of water and agricultural sectors against climate change by implementing practical and innovative solutions, from improving irrigation efficiency and managing water demand to integrating renewable energy in desalination and treatment plants, expanding smart agriculture, and adopting measures to adapt to droughts and floods key principles of the "Nexus" approach linking water, food, energy, and environment.Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Suleiman Al-Khatib, who chairs the current session of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, stressed the increasing pressure on Arab water resources and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to building effective partnerships and an integrated Arab framework to confront shared challenges.Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Maliki, called for enhanced cooperation to achieve Arab water and food security, expedite coordination between water and food sectors, and share expertise. He also urged collective support for the Palestinian people facing deprivation of water and food access, commending Arab water and agriculture ministers for their active engagement in joint sessions that serve as a model for cross-sectoral solutions.Several Arab state representatives spoke at the conference, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation and partnership.The meeting concluded with an affirmation of implementing the Cairo Declaration and its action plan, strengthening institutional coordination, ensuring policy coherence, renewing shared commitments, accelerating public-private coordination, and reinforcing efforts to address urgent water, food, and agricultural security challenges in the Arab region.