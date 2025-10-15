President Trump Confirms Ongoing Trade War With China

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent tensions between the United States and China have intensified the global economic landscape, influencing not only traditional markets but also the booming cryptocurrency sector. Following President Donald Trump 's public threat of implementing a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, financial markets, including Bitcoin and other digital assets, experienced noticeable fluctuations amid fears of trade escalations and geopolitical instability. This development highlights the ongoing impact of international trade disputes on the crypto markets, underscoring cryptocurrency's role as a possible hedge amid global uncertainties.



Trade War Escalates, Impacting Cryptocurrency Markets

US President Donald Trump publicly confirmed that the United States is engaged in an ongoing trade war with China, following his threat last week to impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports. In a statement to White House reporters, Trump asserted,“Well, we're in one now,” emphasizing that tariffs are a vital component of America's national security strategy.

Shortly after Trump's warning on social media, global financial markets responded, with Bitcoin (BTC ) plunging from about $121,560 to below $103,000 within hours - a significant, rapid shift driven by fears of escalating trade tensions. This reaction underscores how geopolitical events continue to influence the sometimes volatile crypto markets, which are increasingly viewed as a hedge against traditional market risks.

Trump also threatened further escalation with a potential 100% tariff on Chinese goods, retaliating against China's tightening of export controls on rare earth minerals, essential components in the manufacture of computer chips and other high-tech hardware. While initially volatile, Bitcoin managed to stabilize, with recent data showing a slight increase of 0.1% over the past hour, reflecting cautious optimism among traders.

This ongoing geopolitical discord highlights the vulnerability of crypto markets to world affairs. As trade tensions persist, investors closely monitor developments, with cryptocurrencies increasingly seen as both a refuge and a barometer of global economic stability.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as new information emerges.

