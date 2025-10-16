403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Global Future Councils And Cybersecurity 2025 Conclude Activities Amid Wide International Participation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi: The UAE Developed an Inspiring Environment Bringing Minds Together in a Global Dialogue to Shape Future Pathways
H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi:
H.E. Mohammad Al Gergawi:
-
Global Future Councils present a platform for strategic partnerships and an incubator for purposeful international action aimed at achieving prosperity and growth for communities.
-
Rapid developments require aligning efforts to shape a human-centric global vision.
-
The strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum provides an inspiring model for joint international action aimed at spearheading positive change.
The Councils' outputs lay the foundation for the World Economic Forum's agenda, and act as a blueprint for new global efforts to address challenges.
-
37 Councils discussed future pathways and directions across six vital sectors.
-
Discussions promoted adaptive thinking and multidisciplinary collaboration to address global uncertainty.
Experts highlighted the importance of innovation in artificial intelligence to balance technological efficiency and environmental sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment