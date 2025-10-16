NMDC Group & Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Join Forces To Protect The Emirate's Marine Ecosystem



NMDC Group has provided 10 new marine water quality buoys to EAD, sponsored their operation, and added 4 additional buoys to monitor oceanographic data. These efforts are part of NMDC Group's ongoing sustainability strategy, further strengthened through its partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Five-year collaboration aims to protect the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and safeguard marine life and natural resources.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:October 2025 – NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), announced today the signing of a 5-year strategic collaboration agreement with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to establish a specific framework between the parties covering thirteen (13) key areas associated with to the protection of the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and to safeguard marine life and natural resources. This landmark agreement will enable alignment between the public and private sector as we collaborate to achieve the UAE's sustainability goals in the marine sector.

In addition to the framework for collaboration, part of this agreement includes NMDC's commitment to EAD's marine water quality management. Under this agreement, using NMDC's world-class marine equipment and resources, the parties will work together to upgrade and enhance the existing EAD water quality management system. NMDC will deploy fourteen (14) new buoys across the Abu Dhabi marine environment to enable a significant increase in EAD's capacity for monitoring and data gathering on a real time basis with data being transferred every 15 minutes. This step-change in the environmental monitoring programme will then enhance the development of strategies and programmes to optimize the marine environment for Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, added:“This partnership is a strategic investment in the long-term resilience of our marine environments. By integrating NMDC Group's expertise with EAD's scientific capabilities and mandate, we are moving beyond traditional conservation. This collaboration is the backbone of high-resolution marine water quality data that enables Abu Dhabi to set new standards and ensure our natural resources are proactively managed and protected for generations to come.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, commented:“By strengthening our partnership with EAD, NMDC is set to deploy our marine assets in ways that will support the health of Abu Dhabi's marine ecosystem. This project forms part of NMDC Group's ongoing sustainability strategy where we're taking decisive steps across our operations to drive positive change in the built and natural environments.”

The five-year project also builds on long-term collaborations between NMDC Group and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, where both entities work together in consultation related to projects with an environmental bearing. The collaboration agreement further aims to strengthen this partnership by encompassing future initiatives dedicated to safeguarding Abu Dhabi's marine environment.