Fresnillo Q3 Production Preview: Strong H1 Momentum Faces Sustainability Test​

​Fresnillo enters its next reporting cycle and 22nd of October third quarter (Q3) production report off the back of a strong first half of 2025, in which it delivered a striking rebound in profitability amid favourable precious metals prices and an assertive shift in operational priorities.

​Over the past five years the Fresnillo share price has had an annualised price return of 15% and a total return (with reinvested dividends) of 18.5%. This equates to a five year price return of around 103% and a total return of 135%.

Fresnillo performance chart​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​Over the six months ending June, Fresnillo's revenue rose by approximately 30% to about US$1.94 billion, while net income surged roughly 297% to US$467.6 million - up from just US$117.7 million in the same period of 2024.

​This performance was underpinned by disciplined cost controls, lower production costs (aided in part by a weaker Mexican peso), and increased gold volumes, particularly at the Herradura mine.

​The magnitude of the profitability improvement demonstrates the operational leverage inherent in precious metals mining when prices and production align favourably.

​Mixed operational performance across metals

​Operationally, Fresnillo has maintained its production guidance for 2025 even in the face of headwinds in its silver operations and the exit from its Silverstream contract.

​In its second quarter (Q2), the company reported attributable silver output (including the Silverstream contribution) of around 12.5 million ounces, down about 14.7% year-on-year (YoY).

​While gold output increased by 21.3% to approximately 157,700 ounces, largely due to improved ore grades and inventory drawdowns at Herradura.

​Silver portfolio undergoes strategic shift

​Looking ahead, the key metrics and strategic questions will revolve around how well Fresnillo can sustain its cost momentum, manage volatility in metal prices, and navigate its evolving silver portfolio.

​The termination of the Silverstream contract was costly (with a net accounting loss), but it removes a legacy overhang and gives the company more control over its silver economy.

​On the gold side, Fresnillo has upgraded its gold guidance, reflecting confidence in continued strength at Herradura mine.

​Conversely, silver guidance has been adjusted downward to account for the reduced contribution from Silverstream and weaker silver output across some mines.

​Cash generation supports shareholder returns

​Investors will scrutinise how margins evolve sequentially, given that much of the cost tailwinds may have already been realised in the first half.

​Free cash flow generation is also a focal point - Fresnillo generated over US$1 billion of free cash flow in the first half, supporting a solid interim dividend of 20.8 US cents per share .

​Furthermore, the company must manage exploration spend, capital allocation, and balance sheet strength as it approaches the seasonal second half.

​This second half is more dependent on consistent execution and metal price resilience rather than one-off cost benefits or inventory adjustments.

​Multiple risk factors warrant attention

​On the risk front, fluctuations in silver and gold prices, operational interruptions (e.g. equipment, safety, permitting), and FX volatility remain key threats.

​Political and regulatory risk in Mexico is also non-trivial, particularly given the country's evolving mining and environmental policies that could affect operating conditions.

​Fresnillo analyst rating and technical analysis

​Analysts may also question whether Fresnillo's strong first-half performance can be replicated or whether some of its gains were front-loaded.

​The sustainability of margin improvements and cash generation will be crucial for determining whether current performance levels represent a new baseline or exceptional conditions.

​According to LSEG Data & Analytics, analysts rate Fresnillo as a 'hold' with a target at 1,894.42p, around 28% lower than current levels (as of 15/10/2025).

Fresnillo LSEG Data & Analytics chart​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​TipRanks has a Smart Score of '9 Outperform' but also a 'hold' rating for Fresnillo (as of 15/10/2025).

Fresnillio TipRanks Smart Score chartSource: TipRanks

​Fresnillo, up over 300% year-to-date, is on track for its third straight month of gains and is trading in record highs around the 2,650p mark.

​Fresnillo daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​While the mid-September low at 2,088p underpins, the medium-term uptrend will remain intact with the psychological 3,000p mark remaining in sight.

​Much further up sits a 161.8% Fibonacci extension at 3,867p. It is calculated by taking the distance of the November 2008-to-September 2011 uptrend, multiplying it by 1.618, and then projecting it upwards from the March 2024 low.

​Investment considerations for precious metals mining

​For investors considering Fresnillo, the upcoming results will test whether the company can convert exceptional H1 performance into sustained momentum.

Research Fresnillo's operational performance, metal price exposure, and strategic portfolio changes to understand both opportunities and risks.

​Share dealing provides direct exposure to Fresnillo's precious metals production for investors who believe in sustained gold and silver price strength.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for trading around earnings and commodity price movements.

​In sum, Fresnillo's upcoming Q3 production update will be a test of durability. Markets will be watching whether the company can translate its H1 momentum into sustained performance, especially in silver where structural shifts are underway.

