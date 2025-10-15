GITEX GLOBAL 2025 Day 3: Digital Health, Biotech And AI-Powered Sciences



Breakthroughs in healthcare, neurotech and quantum drug discovery headline another packed day at the world's largest tech and AI show

M42, Cleveland Clinic, SandboxAQ, Mammoth Biosciences and Paradromics lead the conversations on AI discoveries, health intelligence and brain-computer interfaces Global tech enterprises showcase next-generation AI and cross-sector solutions

Dubai, UAE – 15 October 2025: Momentum showed no signs of slowing on Day 3 of GITEX GLOBAL 2025, with the world's largest tech and AI event continuing to unveil award-winning breakthroughs, impactful partnerships and powerful use-cases redefining industries. The programme spanned every corner of the technology landscape – from AI and cloud computing to cybersecurity, data centres, robotics, and quantum systems – while a special spotlight on biotech and digital healthcare captured the imagination of audiences with life-changing innovations at the intersection of science and technology.

Taking place until Friday, 17 October 2025, the 45th edition of GITEX GLOBAL converges more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Across the exhibition halls, global technology enterprises and emerging innovators continued to command attention.

Siemens is demonstrating its global edge in building a winning combination of AI, domain know-how and data to transform critical systems. The global technology company is shaping the future of industry through AI, with its technology behind the scenes everywhere, from remote operations to smarter, more efficient factories and buildings, and optimized energy grids for sustainable energy management.

Snowflake drew major crowds with demonstrations of AI Data Cloud, enabling enterprises to build, deploy, and scale custom AI applications at scale. Visitors explored how their LLM-powered Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex AISQL, OpenFlow, and Data Science Agent are revolutionising real-time insights from data, without compromising on performance.

XPANCEO turned heads with a world-first showcase of six smart contact lens prototypes, each embedding cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) and micro-optics to merge the physical and digital worlds. From sensing glucose levels in tear fluid to overlaying real-time digital information on the user's field of view, XPANCEO's breakthrough offered a glimpse into the next frontier of wearable computing – redefining how humans see, connect, and experience information.

Startups from around the world showcased next-gen innovations redefining possibilities in tech-critical sectors. Among them, Sharedpro Technologies unveiled an AI-powered behavioural analysis tool. The solution is already advancing autism screening for children by analysing focus levels in video sessions and tracking developmental progress over time.

Arlan Biotech launched a GenAI-driven platform reshaping how the pharmaceutical industry discovers and develops antibodies, while Sonic Group is advancing cutting-edge sound technologies to optimise human wellbeing and performance across a range of industries.

MoUs Advance Future Smart Cities

On the MoU Stage, Dubai Municipality and Cisco signed a strategic partnership to drive the city's next-generation digital infrastructure. The collaboration reinforces Dubai's ambition to become one of the world's smartest, most data-driven cities.

With record attendance, intense deal-signing, and international participation, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 continues to affirm its status as the world's most influential platform for technology, investment, and collaboration.

Day 4 turns the spotlight to cybersecurity, data sovereignty, and digital resilience, as ministers, CISOs, and global tech leaders outline strategies to secure the intelligent economy. The programme expands into AI governance, quantum computing, data infrastructure, and cloud innovation, alongside industry use-cases covering public services, marine industry, e-commerce, fintech and more.

