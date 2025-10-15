Antonio Cerella
- Senior Lecturer, Social and Political Studies, Nottingham Trent University
I am a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations in the Department of Social and Political Sciences at NTU, and a Research Associate of the Center for Advanced International Theory at the University of Sussex, UK. From 2015 to 2018, I was the Convenor of CRIPT–the British International Studies Association working group on Contemporary Research on International Political Theory. Currently, I am the Convenor (with Simon Choat) and Treasurer of the Political Thought Specialist Group of the British Political Studies Association (PSA).
After receiving a doctorate in Political Theory and International Studies from the Scuola Normale Superiore (2011), I was a Research Fellow at the School of Global Studies, University of Sussex (2011-12), a Lecturer in Politics and IR at the University of Central Lancashire (2012-17), and later a Senior Lecturer at Kingston University London (2017-2022). My field of expertise encompasses political theory and security studies. My work has been published in leading journals such as the Review of International Studies, TELOS, Security Dialogue, Millennium, and International Politics. I have co-edited six volumes, most recently The Sacred and the Political (Bloomsbury Academic, 2016) and Heidegger and the Global Age (Rowman & Littlefield International, 2017). I have also authored two books, the most recent of which is Genealogies of Political Modernity (Bloomsbury Academic, 2020). My research has been supported by grants from the British International Studies Association (BISA), Lancaster University (Institute for Social Futures), and the Istituto Italiano di Scienze Umane (Florence).Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, Social and Political Studies, Nottingham Trent University
