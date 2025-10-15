Herpes Simplex Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Aicuris, United Biopharma, Novartis, Maruho Co., Ltd., Glaxosmithkline

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Herpes Simplex pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Herpes Simplex treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

"Herpes Simplex Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Herpes Simplex Market.

The Herpes Simplex Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Herpes Simplex treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Herpes Simplex companies working in the treatment market are Labo'Life, AiCuris, United BioPharma, Novartis, Maruho Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Integrative Medicine Institute, Labo'Life, Iveriapharma LLC, Agenus Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Herpes Simplex treatment



Emerging Herpes Simplex therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Pritelivir, UB-621, famciclovir, ASP2151, GSK208141, ASP2151, Zicam (Ionic zinc), 2LHERP®, walnut extract, HerpV and QS-21, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Herpes Simplex market in the coming years.

In July 2025, Assembly Biosciences has administered the first dose in the Phase Ib portion of its Phase Ia/b study, investigating ABI-1179, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor, in patients with recurrent genital herpes. This phase of the trial is designed to evaluate the safety and antiviral efficacy of weekly oral dosing over a 29-day treatment period, with antiviral activity assessed by tracking changes in HSV-2 shedding rates and HSV-2 DNA levels.

In April 2025, Early clinical and preclinical data shared at the 35th European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) Global Conference in Vienna, Austria, indicate that Assembly Biosciences' ABI-5366, a novel herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor (HPI), has the potential to transform the treatment of recurrent genital herpes (RGH) with monthly or weekly oral dosing. Exhibiting favorable pharmacokinetics, robust tissue distribution, and nanomolar-level activity against HSV-1 and HSV-2, ABI-5366 could overcome the long-standing challenges of nucleoside analogues, particularly in terms of patient adherence and sustained response. In September 2024, GSK reported that Part II of the Phase I/II TH HSV REC-003 trial for its therapeutic herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate, GSK3943104, failed to achieve its primary efficacy endpoint. This conclusion was based on an analysis of the primary objective data from the Phase II portion of the study. Although GSK3943104 aimed to offer a new therapeutic option for HSV, the company has decided not to progress the vaccine candidate to Phase III trials following these results.

Herpes Simplex Overview

Herpes simplex is a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV), commonly classified as HSV-1 (usually causing oral herpes, cold sores) and HSV-2 (usually causing genital herpes). It spreads through direct contact with infected skin or bodily fluids. Symptoms include painful blisters, itching, and sores, though some people may remain asymptomatic. There is no cure, but antiviral medications can help manage outbreaks and reduce transmission.

2LHERP®: Labo'Life

Pritelivir: AiCuris

UB-621: United BioPharma

famciclovir: Novartis

ASP2151: Maruho Co., Ltd.

GSK208141: GlaxoSmithKline

Zicam (Ionic zinc): Integrative Medicine Institute

walnut extract: Iveriapharma LLC HerpV and QS-21: Agenus Inc.

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Some of the key companies in the Herpes Simplex Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Herpes Simplex are - RedBioTec, TGV-Laboratories, Maruho, AiCuris, Sanofi, Glaxosmithkline, Starpharma, ReceptoPharm, and others.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Herpes Simplex with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Herpes Simplex Treatment.

Herpes Simplex key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Herpes Simplex Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Herpes Simplex market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Herpes Simplex Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence, Innovative Therapies, Rising Awareness, Technological Advancements, Government Support, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Herpes Simplex Market.

Herpes Simplex Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High R&D Costs, Regulatory Hurdles, Limited Vaccine Availability, Resistance to Current Therapies, Stigma Associated with Herpes, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Herpes Simplex Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Herpes Simplex Companies: Labo'Life, AiCuris, United BioPharma, Novartis, Maruho Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Integrative Medicine Institute, Iveriapharma LLC, Agenus Inc., and others

Key Herpes Simplex Therapies: Pritelivir, UB-621, famciclovir, ASP2151, GSK208141, Zicam (Ionic zinc), 2LHERP®, walnut extract, HerpV and QS-21, and others

Herpes Simplex Therapeutic Assessment: Herpes Simplex current marketed and Herpes Simplex emerging therapies Herpes Simplex Market Dynamics: Herpes Simplex market drivers and Herpes Simplex market barriers

