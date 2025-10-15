Punjab Invites Karnataka Industrialists To Invest In The State

MENAFN - KNN India)Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday pitched the state as a prime investment destination, urging business leaders in Karnataka to explore opportunities in Punjab.

Interacting with industrialists in Bengaluru, Mann highlighted the state's investor-friendly policies and robust industrial growth.

Calling Bengaluru the“IT hub and Silicon Valley of India,” Mann invited entrepreneurs to partner with Punjab's expanding sectors, including food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, information technology, and tourism. He said these industries were helping Punjab emerge as a model for balanced industrial development.

Since March 2022, Punjab has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, expected to create around 4.7 lakh jobs, Mann said.

He added that the state's proactive approach and improved infrastructure had attracted several global firms to set up operations there.

Highlighting major upcoming projects, Mann noted that Tata Steel's second-largest plant in India is being built in Ludhiana, underscoring the city's importance as Punjab's industrial capital.

“Ludhiana has long been known as the heart of Punjab's industrial growth, and with new investments, it is set to strengthen its global footprint,” he said.

Mann concluded by assuring investors that Punjab offers a stable business environment, skilled manpower, and seamless support for industries looking to expand or establish new ventures.

