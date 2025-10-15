India To Tighten Renewable Energy Rules To Ensure Grid Stability
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) plans to revise the rules governing deviations between scheduled and actual power generation, marking a significant shift toward tighter compliance for green power operators.
The new framework, which will take effect in April 2026 and become progressively stricter until 2031, will require solar and wind producers to adhere more closely to their generation schedules.
Violations could lead to penalties and loss of revenue, bringing renewable energy operators closer in line with the norms already applied to coal, gas, and nuclear plants.
CERC said in a draft order that with advancements in forecasting and the increasing need for grid security, renewable generators must now demonstrate discipline comparable to conventional power producers.
The move reflects India's growing dependence on renewable energy and the challenges of maintaining a balanced grid amid unpredictable weather conditions.
Experts warn that these changes could raise costs for developers as they invest in forecasting tools and energy storage systems.“Project costs will rise, and so will renewable power prices as developers start factoring these risks into their bids,” said Kishor Nair, CEO of Avaada Energy Pvt.
According to a study cited by CERC, wind power plants could lose up to 48% of their revenue under the new rules, while solar and hybrid projects might face losses of about 11%.
Energy experts believe that investing in battery storage is essential to mitigate these risks.“That is the only way in the long term,” said Ashwin Gambhir, fellow at energy research group Prayas.
(KNN Bureau)
