Izotropic Corp. (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) Advances AI-Powered Breast CT Innovation And Reinforces Its Commitment To Safer, Smarter Cancer Imaging



Izotropic recently published a piece that explores the way AI is redefining breast imaging and the way the innovative IzoView system was designed for the future

The company's 3D breast CT platform helps tackle one of the major concerns of cancer screening: radiation exposure in CT imaging

With its trade-secret reconstruction algorithm, AI-native design, and fair price model, IzoView strategically places Izotropic to dominate the future of breast imaging technology These latest updates further highlight Izotropic's mission: to redefine breast diagnostics using innovation that prioritizes safety, precision, and accessibility

Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is changing how breast cancer imaging is done using its IzoView system, a CT platform designed for AI integration. Recent studies from the NIH show that there are increasing concerns about the radiation coming from CT scans. Izotropic's technology presents a solution that helps optimize breast images while prioritizing dose risk (ibn/NqSvV ).

The company's latest piece highlights how AI is changing the game for cancer detection. Studies conducted in the U.S. and Europe show that AI-assisted mammography boosts overall accuracy by about 18% while optimizing diagnostic workflows. However, many AI tools operate on old hardware, not...

