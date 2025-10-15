Inception And Kensho Announce Strategic Collaboration To Build Smarter AI Solutions For Financial Institutions Across The Middle East And Globally



Announced at GITEX Global 2025, the two groups aim to develop next-generation AI solutions that help investment and banking platforms unlock deeper data insights and smarter decision-making. Inception and Kensho to engage in joint research, develop data retrieval agents, and build AI solutions uniquely tailored to the needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region's leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kensho, S&P Global's AI and technology innovation hub, renowned for developing cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies that transform financial workflows.

Formalized today at GITEX Global 2025, the agreement establishes a strategic collaboration to develop AI solutions for investment platforms, empowering financial institutions in the Middle East and globally to extract deeper insights, optimize decision-making, and unlock greater value from their data. The partnership combines Inception's regional expertise in AI adoption and Kensho's global AI leadership to serve clients across diverse markets. Specifically, the collaboration leverages Kensho Labs, a cross-functional team of AI experts and engineers that helps forward-looking companies innovate and add value with AI faster and more effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said,“By combining Inception's proven expertise in AI development with Kensho's AI capabilities, we're empowering financial professionals to translate AI-driven insights into confident, informed actions that drive smarter strategies and sustained growth. This partnership marks a pivotal step in redefining how financial institutions can leverage AI to rapidly scale their AI strategies and strengthen risk models and operational efficiencies.”

Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at S&P Global and CEO at Kensho, said,“Kensho has always been committed to leveraging AI to transform how the world's leading financial institutions understand and act on data. We are excited to collaborate with Inception to engage in joint research, develop data retrieval agents, and build AI solutions uniquely tailored to the needs of financial institutions in the region and worldwide. With this partnership, we bring deep expertise in harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies and techniques to solve real-world challenges for S&P Global's customers around the world.”

About Inception:

Inception, a G42 company, is the region's leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception's (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region.

About Kensho:

Kensho is S&P Global's hub for AI innovation and transformation. Acquired in 2018, our vision is to help S&P Global leverage cutting-edge tech to become the world's most trusted and innovative data, benchmarks, and ratings company. Kensho develops powerful AI capabilities that underlie S&P Global offerings, enable innovation across the enterprise, and add value for customers. Kensho Labs, our cross-functional team of AI experts and engineers, collaborates with select S&P Global customers to experiment and solve the industry's biggest challenges through research, co-innovation, solution prototyping, custom development, and more.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.