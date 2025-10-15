Digital Demand, Real-World Impact: Experts Advocate For A Secure And Sustainable Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global Leaders Highlight the Physical Consequences of the Digital World

Dubai, UAE – Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications of the UAE, spoke on day 2 of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, taking place on 14-16 October at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah.

H.E. Omar Al Olama reflected on Dubai's remarkable transformation, noting that“in 1991, if someone had predicted Dubai's future, few would have taken it seriously.” He emphasised that the world today needs a vision that is neither ignorant nor ambiguous, one that balances progress with purpose.

Over the past few decades, some of the world's greatest infrastructures have been built, yet he urged reflection on how to create incentives to save the climate and what every nation can contribute towards it. Al Olama highlighted that environmental responsibility remains a core ethos of the UAE, alongside its drive for development.

According to a report by Axios, AI-generated content online has plateaued at 52%, but by 2026, 80-90% will be generated through AI, he shared with the audience.

As Dubai is a hub of change, defining uncharted boundaries in AI, investment, business, and the future of human capability, he shared inspiration quoting H.E. Sheikh Rashid, he added,“If you don't have a vision, you will be part of someone else's vision; if you don't have a dream, you will be part of someone else's dream.”

In collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the UAE Government organised the event, which brings together more than 700 experts and specialists from 93 countries to focus on creating a sustainable future, improving the quality of life of communities, and creating opportunities for future generations.

The panel also featured Sylvia Earle, Creator of the Mission Blue Foundation, National Geographic Society, USA; Robert M. Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DragosUSA; and Azeem Azhar, Chief Executive Officer, Exponential View, who emphasised that software in today's world is increasingly demanding, and that“software is eating the world, computing has physical consequences.” He compared computing to an excavator in a mine, stating that nothing drives incentives as powerfully as demand.

Sylvia Earle observed that most people lack the privilege to go high into the sky like astronauts or deep into the sea like marine biologists, yet for the first time in history, everyone can witness what was once unknown. She warned that about half of the natural world is consumed just to feed one species-humans-and urged securing data centres to prevent societal harm.

The Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 cover six broad themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. This year marks the first time the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity is held concurrently with the Global Future Councils, setting a new milestone in the partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, during which nearly 900 Global Future Councils have been held, engaging more than 12,000 officials and experts from around the world.