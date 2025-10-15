Parkin And Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East Announce Strategic Collaboration To Enhance Connected Mobility For Toyota And Lexus Customers

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the“Company”), Dubai's largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East FZCO (“TTCME”), a leading operator of connected vehicle platforms for Toyota and Lexus customers in the region.

The signing ceremony was held during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai in the presence of Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Parkin, alongside Mr. Tsyoshi Adachi, President of TTCME.

Through this collaboration, Parkin and TTCME will jointly explore opportunities to enhance the utility and convenience of parking experiences for Toyota and Lexus drivers in Dubai. The partnership will focus on identifying customer-centric innovations and mobility solutions that simplify access to parking and improve the overall vehicle ownership and mobility experiences.

Both companies will leverage their respective strengths, Parkin's leadership in smart parking solutions and TTCME's expertise in connected vehicle technologies, to deliver an advanced integrated system that identifies, tracks, and automates end-to-end parking needs.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This collaboration with Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East marks another step forward in Parkin's mission to redefine urban mobility through innovation and technology. By integrating our services with Toyota and Lexus solutions, we are offering customers unmatched convenience and advancing Dubai's vision of becoming a global smart city. This partnership reinforces Parkin's position as a key enabler of seamless, future-ready mobility experiences across the Emirate.”

Tsuyoshi Adachi, President & CEO of TTCME, commented:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Parkin, a leader in the digital transformation of parking infrastructure in Dubai and beyond. Through this partnership, we aim to explore new ways to seamlessly connect vehicles with intelligent parking solutions - an important step toward realizing a more integrated and sustainable smart city ecosystem. Together, we are enhancing convenience and creating a smarter, more comfortable mobility experience for Toyota and Lexus customers.”

About Parkin Company PJSC:

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 212k paid parking spaces, as at H1 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai's on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.189k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.20k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin's customers successfully conducted 70m parking transactions in H1 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About TTCME:

Toyota Tsusho Connected Middle East L.L.C. (TTCME) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Toyota Group, dedicated to advancing connected mobility across the region. Established in 2013 to operate T-Connect telematics services in the Middle East, the company has evolved into a leading provider of integrated digital platforms for Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Through secure cloud architecture, robust server infrastructure and user-centric mobile applications, TTCME utilizes real-time vehicle data to deliver innovative and localized services for individuals, enterprises and government entities. By connecting vehicles to a broad portfolio of smart, data-driven solutions, the company enhances customer engagement, safety and convenience.

The company is guided by its mission to enhance automotive connectivity, provide safe and sustainable mobility solutions, and bridge the gap toward the creation of smart cities. In line with this mission, TTCME serves as the dedicated operator of connected platforms for Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the Middle East, playing a pivotal role in shaping the region's mobility ecosystem and enabling the transition toward connected transport. Backed by the global expertise of the Toyota Group, the company is advancing digital transformation across the automotive sector and supporting the wider ambitions of smart and sustainable communities in the Middle East.