'Proud Moment For India', Says Home Minister Amit Shah As Ahmedabad Proposed As Host For 2030 Commonwealth Games

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah described it as "a day of immense joy and pride for India" as Ahmedabad was confirmed as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad was confirmed ahead of a bid by Nigeria, which had put up an impressive bid.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Thursday confirmed that it has proposed Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 edition of the games.

Amdavad (also known as Ahmedabad) will now be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision taking place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

"A day of immense joy and pride for India.

"Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on the Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent, Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The recommendation of Amdavad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. Framed by Commonwealth Sport's 'Games Reset' principles, which are designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement," the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed it a proud moment for Gujarat and India.

"A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport. This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India," he wrote in a post on X.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for paving the way for the bid.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to India's global sporting excellence," he said in his post.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow factor' for athletes and fans alike, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum, the statement added.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. If finally approved, Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city after New Delhi to host the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, New Delhi became the second Asian city after Kuala Lumpur in 1998 to host the Commonwealth Games.

Amdavad's proposal emphasises India's commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport. With the support of the Indian government and that of Gujarat State, the Commonwealth Games Association for India, the Indian Olympic Association, has announced that it will host a full-capacity Commonwealth Games, unlike the scaled-down version that Glasgow, Scotland, will be organising in 2026.