K'taka Govt To Launch 'A Khata' Campaign From Nov 1, Calls It '6Th Guarantee'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a 100-day campaign from November 1 to convert B khatas to A khatas in the area falling under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

“The state government has taken a historic decision to convert B khathas to A khathas. This scheme will benefit 15 lakh property owners in Bengaluru. This is a revolutionary scheme and will clean up the property market,” the Dy CM said after inaugurating the online system for conversion of B khata to A khata at Vidhana Soudha.

He declared that this is the sixth guarantee and Diwali gift to the people by the Congress-led government in the state.

“Properties up to 2,000 square meters come under the new scheme. CAD drawings and other documents need to be issued to all the properties which are converting to A khata. The campaign will go on for 100 days from November 1. The corporation officials will come to the doorstep and offer conversion services if the owner of the property registers for conversion online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500,” he said.

“Property owners must pay a fee of 5 per cent of the prevailing guidance value for the conversion. The government will have to provide all the basic infrastructure to these areas, and hence charge the fee. A higher fee structure will be fixed after the 100 days, and it will be communicated later,” he said.

“Two help desks would be set up in each of the five corporations to facilitate the process. Registrations can be done at Bengaluru One also. The property owners don't have to pay anyone any money for this process,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the B khata owners don't get permission to build anything on the property until the conversion is done. The multi-story buildings on B khata lands will not be converted into A khata. The fee for the buildings will be fixed later. After registration, the officials will photograph the property with the owner and upload the photograph to the servers. There is a window to review and rectify this.

“For the first time in Bengaluru, we have introduced a uniform khatha system. We have resolved all the issues with e-khatas. Digitisation of properties has been done. Such initiatives have not been taken in the last 50 years. This is the 6th guarantee from the government. We are giving your rights back to you,” Shivakumar claimed.

“Of the 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru, 7.5 lakh khatas are B khata properties. Another 7 lakh properties are not eligible for B khata. This will help people get loans easily, as banks were not sanctioning loans for B Khata properties. Only B khata lands are getting regularised, and we are not looking at regularising buildings constructed on such properties,” he noted.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has praised our initiative to digitise properties and has awarded our officials. The Centre sees this initiative as revolutionary. I would like to thank everyone involved in this initiative.

Asked about declaring roads in private roads as government property, he said,“We consider it a government road even if there is one property there. Many gated communities had not transferred the land meant for the road to the government, and we are correcting all that now.”

Asked how much revenue the government was expecting from the conversion of B khatas, he said,“We will know it once the registration of properties is completed.”

Asked about threat calls to Priyank Kharge, he said,“The more the strength, the more the enemies and vice versa."