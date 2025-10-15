Afghan Journalist Killed, Another Injured In Shooting By Pakistani Forces In Khost

Local authorities in Afghanistan's Khost province confirmed that Abdul Ghafor Abid, a reporter for National Television, was killed after Pakistani forces opened fire near the border.

According to provincial spokesperson Mustaghfar Gurbaz, the incident occurred while Abid was reporting on local conditions in the Zazi Maidan district, close to the Durand Line.

Gurbaz alleged that Pakistani troops deliberately targeted the journalist during the coverage. The claim has not yet been independently verified.

Another journalist, identified as Towab Arman, was wounded in the shooting and has been transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

The incident underscores rising tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where cross-border exchanges and airstrikes have intensified in recent weeks, raising fears of further escalation.

Sources added that the situation along the Durand Line remains unstable, and following intensified clashes between Pakistani forces and Taliban fighters, hundreds of border residents have been forced to flee their homes.

This comes after local sources reported renewed fighting between Taliban forces and Pakistani troops in Khost province last night.

The killing has sparked renewed concerns among media organizations over the safety of journalists reporting from volatile border regions, where the risks of conflict-related violence remain alarmingly high.

