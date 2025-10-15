403
King of Jordan, Italy PM urge to make sure Gaza’s deal is enforced
(MENAFN) His Majesty King Abdullah and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met in Rome on Tuesday to urge full implementation of the agreement ending the war in Gaza, emphasizing that all parties must work effectively to complete its stages.
The leaders highlighted the importance of delivering sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip and building on the agreement to restore calm in the region. They also called for intensified efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.
King Abdullah commended Italy’s humanitarian contributions in Gaza and its support for the two-state solution, while warning of escalating tensions against Palestinians in the West Bank and attacks on Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
The meeting, attended by Queen Rania, HRH Prince Ghazi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Royal Office Alaa Batayneh, also discussed historical ties between Jordan and Italy and ways to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
Italy’s role in hosting the next round of Aqaba Process meetings, focusing on the West Africa region, was also appreciated by the King.
