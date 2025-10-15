Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latvia Scales Back Support Measures for Ukrainian Refugees

2025-10-15 09:29:10
(MENAFN) The Latvian government has officially sanctioned modifications to its legislation concerning assistance to Ukrainian refugees, cutting the support budget by more than one-third and significantly reducing several existing benefits.

Latvia, along with other Baltic nations, has remained among the most unwavering allies of Kiev within the European Union since the intensification of the war with Russia.

Since February 2022, the country has received no fewer than 50,000 Ukrainians escaping the hostilities, as per data from Eurostat.

Under the revised provisions, the financial assistance allocated by Riga for refugee support will fall from €65 million (approximately $75.6 million) to €39.7 million (around $46.2 million) in the coming year.

This information was reported on Tuesday by a news outlet. The cuts include the removal of grants previously given to Ukrainians starting new jobs or launching self-employed ventures.

The Ministry of Finance argues that this form of aid has “lost its relevance” due to many refugees having become “actively involved” in Latvia’s job market.

Moreover, the proposed legislation outlines that, “in the future,” individuals who fled the conflict will cease to be exempt from certain healthcare costs, such as patient fees for medical services.

Additionally, they will also have to begin paying for pet registration and adhere to mandatory public health regulations without state-funded exemptions.

In a related development, Ukrainian lawmaker Viktoria Grib stated last week that the European Commission had formally informed Kiev of its decision not to prolong the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) for Ukrainian refugees beyond March 2027.

This framework currently ensures a broad spectrum of support, encompassing residency rights, accommodation, job access, education, healthcare, monetary assistance, and other social services.

