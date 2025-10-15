Uwe Bergmann
- Professor of Ultrafast X-Ray Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Uwe Bergmann got his PhD in Physics from Stony Brook University and is the Martin L. Perl Professor in Ultrafast X-ray Science in the Department of Physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research activities focus on the development and application of novel synchrotron and X-ray laser techniques. His scientific interests include studies of the structure of water and aqueous solution, active centers in metalloproteins with focus on photosynthetic splitting of water, hydrocarbons and fossil fuels, functional 2D materials and magnetic membranes, and imaging of ancient materials and fossils. Bergmann has done his graduate research at the National Synchrotron Light Source and since worked at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, the Linac Coherent Light Source, and at the Stanford PULSE Institute at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.Experience
- –present Professor of Ultrafast X-Ray Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
