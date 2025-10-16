Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Force Spokesperson Shares Details Of Russia's Overnight Attack On Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Air Force Spokesperson Shares Details Of Russia's Overnight Attack On Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure


2025-10-16 08:06:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, announced this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"The main focus of the strike was on our energy system – this time, it was the gas sector. The enemy targeted gas extraction sites and distribution stations. Once again, Russia has demonstrated its intention to deprive us of energy and heat during the autumn and winter period," Ihnat said.

He recalled that similar attacks were carried out around the same time in previous years, striking facilities in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and western regions of Ukraine.

"This attack was distinctive because, in addition to 320 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Geran, and other types, the enemy launched 37 missiles. Most of them were ballistic missiles: 28 missiles followed ballistic trajectories, including two Kinzhal and 26 Iskander-M missiles," Ihnat said.

Read also: Russia launches its sixth massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since beginning of October

According to him, such missiles can only be intercepted by systems capable of countering ballistic targets, such as the Patriot system. However, he noted that the issue of their availability and quantity remains a challenge.

"The enemy used 320 drones today, around 200 of which were Shaheds, with the rest being Gerberas and other models," Ihnat said.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force Command

MENAFN16102025000193011044ID1110205629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search