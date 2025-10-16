Air Force Spokesperson Shares Details Of Russia's Overnight Attack On Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
"The main focus of the strike was on our energy system – this time, it was the gas sector. The enemy targeted gas extraction sites and distribution stations. Once again, Russia has demonstrated its intention to deprive us of energy and heat during the autumn and winter period," Ihnat said.
He recalled that similar attacks were carried out around the same time in previous years, striking facilities in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and western regions of Ukraine.
"This attack was distinctive because, in addition to 320 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Geran, and other types, the enemy launched 37 missiles. Most of them were ballistic missiles: 28 missiles followed ballistic trajectories, including two Kinzhal and 26 Iskander-M missiles," Ihnat said.Read also: Russia launches its sixth massive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since beginning of October
According to him, such missiles can only be intercepted by systems capable of countering ballistic targets, such as the Patriot system. However, he noted that the issue of their availability and quantity remains a challenge.
"The enemy used 320 drones today, around 200 of which were Shaheds, with the rest being Gerberas and other models," Ihnat said.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force Command
