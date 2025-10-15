Beacon Therapeutics To Participate In Chardan's 9Th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
In addition, Daniel Chung, D.O., M.A., Beacon's Chief Medical Officer will be participating in a panel discussion entitled, "In Vivo Gene Therapy for Ocular Diseases: Regulatory Flexibility, Endpoints & Biomarkers," on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8:45 AM ET.
About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.
Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.
