'Disillusioned': Female Maoist Commander Surrenders In Kondagaon

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 15 (IANS) In a significant development in the fight against left-wing extremism, Geeta alias Kamli Salam, a female Maoist commander active in Kondagaon district, surrendered to the police on Wednesday.

Geeta, who held the position of Tailor Team Commander in the East Bastar Division, laid down arms before Superintendent of Police Y Akshay Kumar, marking a symbolic shift in the region's insurgency landscape.

The Chhattisgarh government had earlier announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on Geeta, underscoring her prominence within the Maoist ranks. Her surrender is being seen as a result of multiple converging factors, including intensified anti-Naxal operations, internal discord within the organisation, and the recent surrender of several senior leaders.

According to police sources, these developments played a pivotal role in Geeta's decision to abandon the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

Upon surrendering, Geeta was granted an immediate incentive of Rs 50,000 under the "Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy."

She will also be eligible for further benefits under the state's rehabilitation scheme, which aims to reintegrate former insurgents into society through financial support, vocational training, and social assistance.

Officials confirmed that the process of extending these facilities is currently underway.

Geeta's surrender is being hailed as a morale boost for security forces and a potential catalyst for further defections from the Maoist fold.

Her decision to renounce militancy not only reflects the growing impact of state-led outreach and counter-insurgency efforts but also signals a shift in the ideological resolve of lower-rung cadres.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to supporting surrendered individuals in rebuilding their lives.

As Chhattisgarh continues to grapple with the complexities of insurgency, such acts of reintegration offer a glimmer of hope for long-term peace and stability in the region.