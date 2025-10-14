China, US Clash In Global Shipping After Chip And Tariff Wars

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has unveiled retaliatory measures against the United States' newly imposed port fees, signaling rising tensions between the two sides ahead of their top leaders' potential face-to-face meeting in Seoul later this month.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it started levying a special port-entry charge of 400 yuan ($56) per net ton on US-linked container ships. It stated that the opening rate will increase annually until it reaches 1,120 yuan by April 17, 2028.

It also sanctioned five US-related subsidiaries of South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, including Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc., Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC, and HS USA Holdings Corp.

It accused the entities of assisting US Trade Representative investigations involving China's maritime and shipbuilding sectors, thereby hurting China's sovereignty and development interests. The sanctions prohibit Chinese organizations and individuals from conducting transactions or cooperating with the listed firms.

“We will fight if we must fight. Our doors are open if the US wants to talk,” an unnamed spokesperson of the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The two countries share extensive common interests and vast cooperation potential. Cooperation benefits both, while confrontation harms both,” he said.“The past four rounds of economic and trade consultations have proven that China and the US can resolve issues through mutual respect and equal consultation.”

The spokesperson stressed that“it is not the right way to engage with China when the US seeks negotiations with China while threatening and intimidating to come up with new restrictions.”

“China urges the US to correct its wrongdoings, show sincerity for talks, and meet China halfway – guided by the important consensuses reached by the two heads of states during their phone call to safeguard the hard-won outcomes of consultations,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that China had already briefed the US through the bilateral export control dialogue mechanism before announcing its new export control measures on rare earths.