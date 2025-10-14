Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


EU Coordinating With G7 To Respond To Chinaآ's Control On Rare Minderals -- Official


2025-10-14 03:03:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that the European Union is coordinating with its G7 partners to respond to Chinaآ's "unjustified" new export controls on rare-earth technologies.
"These restrictions have already forced some EU companies to halt production, causing real economic harm," Sefcovic said at a news conference in Denmark following a meeting with EU ministers. He added, "This is not about security or non-proliferation .. these controls are targeting civilian industries directly."
"We cannot stand by, and we need a coordinated response," the EU trade chief stressed, noting that he is in close contact with his G7 counterparts and is also engaging directly with China to find solutions.
He has added that he plans to speak with senior Chinese officials next week.
China, the worldآ's leading producer of rare earths used in the manufacture of magnets essential to the automotive, electronics, and defense industries, announced last week new restrictions on the export of technologies related to these minerals. (end)
