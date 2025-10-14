403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy, Trump Set to Hold Meeting in Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., this Friday, with Ukraine’s air defense and long-range strike capabilities at the top of the agenda.
“I hope I'll have (the) possibility to come to Washington and have (a) meeting on Friday with (the US) president,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv late Monday, following talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
During the visit, Zelenskyy also intends to hold discussions with U.S. defense contractors, though he declined to name the firms involved. His itinerary further includes “certain meetings” with U.S. lawmakers, he said, without elaborating.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that talks with Trump will primarily focus on bolstering Ukraine’s air defense systems and enhancing long-range military capabilities. He noted that the schedule also features a session with American energy firms—an engagement Zelenskyy said was initiated by Trump himself.
Zelenskyy and Trump spoke by phone twice over the weekend—once on Saturday and again on Sunday—to address Kyiv’s defense needs amid escalating tensions with Russia.
Earlier this month, Trump stated he was nearing a decision on whether to approve the transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine—a request Zelenskyy confirmed he made in late September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacting to potential U.S. deliveries of Tomahawks, warned the move would “destroy” U.S.-Russia relations and mark “a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation.”
“I hope I'll have (the) possibility to come to Washington and have (a) meeting on Friday with (the US) president,” Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv late Monday, following talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
During the visit, Zelenskyy also intends to hold discussions with U.S. defense contractors, though he declined to name the firms involved. His itinerary further includes “certain meetings” with U.S. lawmakers, he said, without elaborating.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that talks with Trump will primarily focus on bolstering Ukraine’s air defense systems and enhancing long-range military capabilities. He noted that the schedule also features a session with American energy firms—an engagement Zelenskyy said was initiated by Trump himself.
Zelenskyy and Trump spoke by phone twice over the weekend—once on Saturday and again on Sunday—to address Kyiv’s defense needs amid escalating tensions with Russia.
Earlier this month, Trump stated he was nearing a decision on whether to approve the transfer of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine—a request Zelenskyy confirmed he made in late September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacting to potential U.S. deliveries of Tomahawks, warned the move would “destroy” U.S.-Russia relations and mark “a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment