No One From Bengal Administration Reached Out To Us, Says Father Of Durgapur Gang-Rape Victim

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) The father of the Durgapur gang-rape victim said on Tuesday that no one from the state administration reached out to him following the unfortunate incident.

Speaking to media persons, the victim's father vented his anger against the administration and alleged that no one from the administration enquired about the physical condition of his daughter.

"I want all the accused persons to be arrested. The guilty should be given exemplary punishment. Otherwise, more such incidents will happen in the future. No one from the administration contacted me here. I cannot trust the West Bengal Chief Minister. However, all the Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police from my state are calling me and talking to me. I have requested the Odisha Chief Minister to help me get my daughter transferred from here and get her admitted in Bhubaneswar," the victim's father said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to the victim's mother on Tuesday.

He spoke to the victim's mother over phone for some time and assured her family that the Odisha government will stand on their side in this hour of crisis.

The Odisha Chief Minister also inquired about the victim's physical condition.

On Monday, a two-member team from the Odisha Women's Commission met the victim.

Reacting to the remarks made by the victim's father, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not reaching out to the family.

"I am even more ashamed to hear that our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not come to meet them (victim's kin) or even spoke to them over the phone. However, Odisha Chief Minister called them and expressed sympathy. He assured cooperation for the student's future. But in West Bengal, the administration lacks a human face," LoP Adhikari said.

On October 10, a second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five persons in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police have arrested all the five accused persons in the case.

All the accused are currently in police custody.

In addition, the male friend of the victim is also detained.

According to police sources, the male friend of the victim is cooperating in the investigation regarding the matter.