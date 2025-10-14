403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Hints at Imminent Recognition of Palestinian State
(MENAFN) Italy is edging closer to officially recognizing Palestine following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Monday.
Speaking at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, Meloni told reporters, "Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy's recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer," as reported by a news agency.
The Italian leader emphasized the country’s commitment to backing the creation of a Palestinian state, while continuing humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza’s population.
Meloni also highlighted Italy’s readiness to contribute to Gaza’s stabilization, including the potential deployment of Carabinieri forces if mandated by a UN resolution.
"Italy is ready to do its part. It's a great opportunity. It's a historic day. I'm proud that Italy is here," she said.
The prime minister praised the ceasefire as "a great success" for US President Donald Trump, adding, "We wish him more (successes), starting with Ukraine."
Last week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his Sept. 29 plan aimed at halting hostilities in Gaza. The deal includes a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. This initial phase went into effect Friday.
The second phase envisions a new governance structure in Gaza, the establishment of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began, coinciding with Hamas freeing all 20 surviving Israeli captives held in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli strikes have claimed over 67,800 Palestinian lives in Gaza, predominantly women and children, leaving much of the territory devastated and uninhabitable.
Speaking at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, Meloni told reporters, "Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy's recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer," as reported by a news agency.
The Italian leader emphasized the country’s commitment to backing the creation of a Palestinian state, while continuing humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza’s population.
Meloni also highlighted Italy’s readiness to contribute to Gaza’s stabilization, including the potential deployment of Carabinieri forces if mandated by a UN resolution.
"Italy is ready to do its part. It's a great opportunity. It's a historic day. I'm proud that Italy is here," she said.
The prime minister praised the ceasefire as "a great success" for US President Donald Trump, adding, "We wish him more (successes), starting with Ukraine."
Last week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his Sept. 29 plan aimed at halting hostilities in Gaza. The deal includes a ceasefire, the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. This initial phase went into effect Friday.
The second phase envisions a new governance structure in Gaza, the establishment of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began, coinciding with Hamas freeing all 20 surviving Israeli captives held in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israeli strikes have claimed over 67,800 Palestinian lives in Gaza, predominantly women and children, leaving much of the territory devastated and uninhabitable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment