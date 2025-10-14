403
Erdogan Stresses Two-State Path to Lasting Gaza Peace
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that a “lasting peace in Gaza” is only attainable through a two-state solution, during a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.
Erdogan appealed for stronger international collaboration to support progress in this direction.
This exchange occurred while Erdogan was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he was participating in a global summit focused on a roadmap for peace in Gaza.
In addition to his meeting with Starmer, Erdogan also engaged with other global heads of state at the gathering.
According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, as shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the leaders addressed not only their nations' bilateral relations but also broader regional and worldwide matters.
The Turkish president reiterated to the UK leader that Ankara has been actively seeking to halt Israeli offensives and secure a truce in Gaza.
He highlighted that Türkiye's commitment to solidifying a permanent ceasefire and advancing toward peace will continue to grow.
Erdogan further emphasized the pressing need for continuous delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and called for an immediate launch of rebuilding efforts.
He concluded by stating that Türkiye is working to strengthen its partnership with the UK across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on the defense industry.
