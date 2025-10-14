Syensqo - Participation Notification By Capital Group Companies Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Participation notification by Capital Group Companies Inc.

Brussels, Belgium – October 14, 2025 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (333 South Hope Street 55fl. Los Angeles, CA 90071) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total October 06 2025 3.02% 0.00% 3.02%



The latest notification, dated October 08, 2025 and received on October 10, 2025 , contains the following information:

Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notified by: The Capital Group Companies, Inc : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 06, 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards

Denominator: 103,921,273

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for The Capital Group Companies, Inc. going above 3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached



Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Notification de participation par Capital Group Companies Inc.

Bruxelles, Belgique – 14 octobre 2025 - 8:30 CEST

Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (333 South Hope Street 55fl. Los Angeles, CA 90071) a envoyé à Syensqo une notification de transparence indiquant qu'il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé des mouvements:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 06 octobre 2025 3.02% 0.00% 3.02%

La notification la plus récente, datée du 08 Octobre 2025 et reçue le 10 Octobre 2025 , contient l'information suivante:



Motif de la notification:

Acquisition ou cession de titres avec droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Une entreprise mère ou une personne détenant le contrôle

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 06 Octobre 2025

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3% à la hausse

Dénominateur : 103 921 273

Information additionnelle: L'obligation de déclaration est née du franchissement au-dessus de 3% des droits de vote attachés aux actions de The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Personne(s) tenue(s) à la notification: Voir le fichier ci-joint

Les notifications de transparence et la chaîne complète des entreprises contrôlées par l'intermédiaire desquelles la participation est effectivement détenue sont disponibles dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Syensqo.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d'améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l'on retrouve dans l'habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d'informations sur .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Participatiemelding van Capital Group Companies Inc.

Brussel, België - 14 oktober 2025 – 8u30 CEST

In overeenstemming met de Belgische wetgeving op de openbaring van belangrijke deelnemingen (wet van 2 mei 2007), heeft The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (333 South Hope Street 55fl. Los Angeles, CA 90071) een transparantiemelding naar Syensqo gestuurd om aan te geven dat de drempel van 3% is overschreden. Hier vindt u de samenvatting van de bewegingen:

Datum van drempeloverschrijding Stemrechten na de transactie Aan stemrechten gelijkgestelde financiële instrumenten na de transactie Totaal 06 octobre 2025 3.02% 0.00% 3.02%

De laatste notificatie van 08 oktober 2025 en ontvangen op 10 oktober 2025, bevat de volgende informatie:



Reden van de notificatie:

Verwerving of overdracht van stemgerechtigde effecten of stemrechten

Notificatie door: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.: Een moederonderneming of een controlerende persoon

Datum van drempeloverschrijding: 06 oktober 2025

Overschreden drempel van directe stemrechten: 3% opwaarts

Noemer: 103 921 273

Toegevoegde informatie: de informatieverplichting ontstond doordat stemrechten verbonden aan aandelen voor The Capital Group Companies, Inc.. boven de 3% stegen. Kennisgeving Plichtige personen: Zie bijgevoegd bestand

De verklaringen en de volledige keten van gecontroleerde ondernemingen waardoor het bedrijf feitelijk wordt aangehouden, is beschikbaar in de Investor Relations-rubriek op de website van Syensqo.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op .

Contacts

Media Relations

...

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

...

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

